HYDERABAD: From now on, citizens can get themselves registered for Public Bike Sharing (PBS) system at Metro stations in the city. The bicycles come with an inbuilt GPS tracking system that allows commuters to take or return them from the stations. They sport LED lights powered by a hub dynamo and come with integrated locks that are based on QR codes.The bicycles have a three-speed gear system, have adjustable seats and even a front mount basket.

However, the bike company seeks Aadhaar data of users for registration. The company officials claim that the identity proof is for security reasons. PBS is a joint venture between an India-based company Smartbike Mobility and a Germany-based bike sharing system operator Nextbike. The docking stations for the bicycles have been set up on either sides of Miyapur, JNTU, KPHB and Kukatpally metro stations with the permission of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and will be expanded to other stations based on demand.

“The service is not just for metro commuters, we hope to bring about a revolution in the way Hyderabadis commute. The service will be expanded to residential areas so people can use it for commuting small distances,” said DV Manohar, chairman, Hyderabad Bicycling Club. Registered customers can use the Hyderabad Metro smart card nicknamed as Nebula cards to recharge their accounts.

“These bikes cost `1 lakh each and we collect the Aadhaar details as security insurance in case if someone steals or damages the bike,” said Sebastian Schlebusch, director international business development, Nextbike. “We will update our Terms and Conditions (T&C) to clarify this point to our customers,” he added.