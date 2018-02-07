HYDERABAD: Almost after a week of no breakthrough in the investigation of pregnant woman’s chopped body parts, Gachibowli police have decided to conduct a physical enquiry in the residential areas in the police station limits requesting public to come forward and help police in identifying the deceased woman.

After conducting rigorous probe, Cyberabad police decided to make physical enquiry at Anjaiah Nagar, Siddique Nagar and neighbouring places with around 13 teams consisting of around 100 policemen. The operation began at around 4 pm on Tuesday and was continued till the last reports came. The police also used public addressing system.