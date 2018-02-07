Police Constable commits suicide by jumping in front of train in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: A police Constable in Hyderabad’s Mughalpura Police Station committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, in the wee hours of Tuesday.
The Constable, identified as Sandeep Kumar, took the step a few days after his relationship with a married woman was disclosed in the media, and the woman’s husband had filed a complaint seeking action against him.
The incident took place within the limits of Malkajgiri police station
The body has been taken for autopsy and a case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Malkajgiri Police informed.
Further probe is underway.