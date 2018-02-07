HYDERABAD: Want to look beautiful naturally and get rid of unwanted emotions? Aroma Therapy can help. That’s what world renowned aromatherapist Dr. Blossom Kochhar said on her visit to Hyderabad. Aesthetician, cosmetologist , educationist and the chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Aroma magic group of companies, Blossom was in the city to talk about how aroma therapy can treat a broad spectrum of conditions including physical, mental and stress problems. “Essential oils, which are concentrates of natural extracts, made of rose, tulsi, orange, lavender, eucalyptus and rosemary also have anti bacterial and antiseptic properties as well. They can be instant mood-lifters,” she said.

She also emphasised that these products are helpful for medical conditions like spondylosis, arthrodesis and blood pressure. In the seminar attended by over 300 beauty professionals, she demonstrated the Vitamin C lightening facial, activated bamboo charcoal detox facial, Callus Peel Treatment, anti- hairfall treatment, bridal make-up and hair styles along with information on how to use essential and blended oils. This was a session aimed at helping the professionals in servicing their clients using updated techniques and new products.

With over 35 years of experience and a double doctorate in aromatherapy, she manufactures her own range of aromatherapy based beauty products under the brand name Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic. She has groomed beauty pageant winners such as Priyanka Chopra.