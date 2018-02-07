HYDERABAD: People generally lose hope when they are diagnosed with cancer. However, there are some who can overcome the stress and fight to win over the disease. V Pullama from Proddutur of Kadapa district was one among those who fought cancer. She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2005.

She underwent six chemotherapy sessions for every 28 days. Her condition was so fragile and weak, but her husband and daughter were in favor of giving the treatment.

She started recovering however same disease had relapsed only in stomach in the year 2010. For that she has received four chemotherapy treatments and she was free of cancer. Dr R V Rao, Senior Consultant Medical Oncology KIMS Hospitals said that when she came to hospital she was diagnosed with cancer and her heamoglobin level was 4gm. He said that her chances of survival were very less, but chemotherapy was carried out. She was also supplemented with necessary blood. “She was sent home and was asked to come after two weeks whereas there was no hope that she will return, he said.

She turned up after 28 days and that was a pleasant surprise, recalls Dr R V Rao. Her heamoglobin was 9 gm and chemotherapy continued.Cancer was cleared from her stomach and abdomen as documented on endoscopy and scan and her win over the cancer is a really miracle,” he adds.

Recent endoscopy and scan reports are all normal. Her husband Ramudu said that he was unaware of cancer, but what he knew was that his wife was diagnosed with life risking disease at the age of 60. “She was taken to Dr R V Rao who started treatment and now my wife is good at the age of 72,” he explains.