HYDERABAD: Though the Union government has made it clear that cryptocurrencies will not be legal tender, industry experts observe that steps would be taken towards creating a framework and ecosystem. The government is looking to launch regulatory measures by the end of March or early April after it receives report from an expert committee appointed by Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.

“By end of March, we should see something akin to a policy framework for India,” said Ajeet Khurana, Head, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Committee of India (BACC) of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). With that, many Bitcoin holders who have sold their crypto assets during the boom would possibly pay up for their transactions.

“There is no doubt that you need to pay tax for the Bitcoin trading that has been sold in a profit. The only concern is if it will be considered as a short-term capital gain or business income because when you are filing return it will make a difference,” he said. And, it is reasonable for the government to ask to pay taxes, he added.