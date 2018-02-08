HYDERABAD: DAYS after ACB officials registered illegal assets cases on suspended HMDA planning director Katta Puruthotham Reddy, the agency officials on Wednesday searched bank lockers of Reddy’s family members and alleged benamies. According to ACB officials, two lockers operated at HDFC branches at Suncity and Tilak Nagar concerned to Reddy’s daughter Vidhita Reddy and her husband Nipun Reddy and found nothing in lockers.

“Notices were served to Reddy’s co-brother Radha Charan Reddy and his family members to attend before the ACB office for verification about the accused whereabouts as the accused officer is still absconding. Searches conducted at the residence of Erram Satyanarayana at Medipalli village on information regarding accused whereabouts. Satyanarayana is alleged binami of accused officer,’’ the ACB officials said.