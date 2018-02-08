HYDERABAD: GANDHI Hospital’s junior doctors called off their three-day strike after the hospital’s superintendent Dr P Shravan Kumar stated that junior doctors did not take money from anyone. On Friday night, the superintendent caught two private lab technicians at Gynecology Ward’s emergency labour room. Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) - Gandhi Hospital Unit members launched strike from Monday, claiming that the superintendent had falsely alleged that junior doctors took money and allowed private lab practitioners into hospital.

More than 500 post-graduate students boycotted elective and out-patient medical services from Monday, demanding apology from the superintendent and improvement of medical services at Central Diagnostic Emergency Laboratory. They were joined by up to 200 senior resident doctors from Wednesday morning.

To bring the situation under control, a meeting was held between Telangana Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy, the superintendent and JUDA members on Wednesday afternoon.

“We never said junior doctors took money. They do not have any role in it,” Dr Shravan Kumar told the media after the meeting.On Friday night, two lab technicians B Sreenivas and K Sreenivas from Care Well Diagnostics and SR Diagnostics, both located near the hospital, were caught in the Gynecology Ward’s emergency labour room. Chilkalguda Police sub inspector K Rajesh said that enquiry into the case is going on.