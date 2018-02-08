HYDERABAD: ABVP activists of University of Hyderabad (UoH), who have been on a relay hunger strike demanding revocation of the rustication their leader Kaluram Palsaniya, have threatened to go on a hunger strike from next week if the administration did not pay heed to their demand.

Palsaniya, a scholar from History department, has been levied a hefty fine of `30,000 and has been rusticated for a year for abusing a Dalit Economics faculty, Prof K Laxminarayana, through social media.

“We will continue with the relay hunger strike for now, but if by this weekend the administration does not revoke the rustication order, we will start a hunger strike. We have also appealed to the appellate authority but can’t just sit back and wait for its decision,”said Abhishek Malhotra, president of ABVP unit, UoH.

The ABVP activists have also accused Prof Laxminarayana of politicising classroom and demanded action against him.