HYDERABAD: In quite an ‘unusual’ change of weather, Hyderabad city witnessed drizzle at some places while clouds engulfed almost the entire city since Wednesday afternoon. The Met department has predicted more rain in the next couple of days too.Some areas in the city and state can expect rain with cloudy conditions expected to continue for the next 48 hours, says Meteorology department officials. There will also be mild to moderate increase in temperature until the cloudy situation persists.

“In some places in Hyderabad and Telangana, we can expect light drizzling or light rain,” said Y Karunakar Reddy, scientist, Hyderabad Meteorological department.”In January and February, there will be rains occasionally. It’s not totally unusual but this is not frequent. The temperatures could rise due to the cloudy climate due to the umbrella setting of the clouding over the city, they block the heat from escaping,” he added.

The rainfall data for the past three years for the city and state suggest there were no rains in February. And when it has rained during the period, it’s always been light rain or a drizzle measuring less than 100 millimetres. Speaking about the oncoming summer, Reddy said, “From now on the temperature will gradually rise. The season change will be happening slowly and by the end of February the summer will set in.”