HYDERABAD: As a part of the Bonjour India programme organised by the Consulate General of France in Bengaluru, Bordeaux Metropole and Alliance Française of Hyderabad, a wine-tasting event was hosted at Taj Falaknuma on Wednesday. Launching the book 1855 - A History of the Bordeaux Classification, the Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Zeigler and the president of International Relations at Bordeaux Metropole, Michel Vernejoul hosted the event and offered the guests to taste the finest wine produced by the Bordeaux association.

The prelude

As the dignitaries sat around the massive dining hall, Ambassador Zeigler kicked off the show by explaining the history of Bordeaux Grands Crus Classes 1855, the official classification or ranking of Bordeaux wine from 1855. Assisted by a leaflet showcasing the locations and the types of wines made there along with their ranking in the classification, the guests were briefed about the grand history of French wine. The Ambassador also said, “I am delighted to host this event and look forward to a flourishing partnership with the Government of Telangana. I promise that this relationship will enhance India’s discerning oenophiles’ appreciation for France’s matchless wines.

The tasting and its background

In an attempt to bring together France’s best wine producers and India’s wine professionals and aficionados, the event had representatives of winemakers providing insight into the nuances and specialities of wine that they were presenting. The guests were served four types of red wine and were explained in detail regarding the origins of the same.

As one sipped each one of these fine wines, the representatives of the property that produced the wine came up to address the crowd about the specialties of their beverage. Denis Lurton spoke about Chateau Desmiral, Dominique Befve presented Chateau Lascombes, Damien Satorius represented Chateau Langoa-Barton and Berranger Le Boursicot showcased Chateau Batailley; each flaunting the expanse and specialty of their estate. Besides the four types of red wine, the guests were also served two types of white or sweet wine, Chateau Barsac and Chateau Sauternes.

Sipping red wine, learning how to twirl, sniff and taste the wine, the guests then went on to have second helpings while chatting up with the Ambassador and the other French delegates. They parted after a few selfies with the French visitors.

srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com @PSrividya53