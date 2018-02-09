HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials, who are investigating the Dilshuknagar Sai Baba temple bomb blast case, is likely to take custody of key conspirator Mohammed Shafique Mujawar for questioning him. A few days ago, based on interpol directions, the officials detained the accused in Delhi and handed him over to the CID officials. The officials had shifted the accused to the city on transit warrant and lodged him in the city jail. The officials are all set to file a petition before the court seeking custody of the accused for questioning him. After the incident, the accused fled to Oman.