HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police issued a notification asking the gun license holders to get a Unique Identification Number for the existing arms licence by February 28, as part of building the National Database of Arms Licence system. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said arms licences without a UIN after March 31 will be treated invalid and the arms and the existing licence would be seized. In a note issued on Thursday, the commissioner stated that as per the rules set by the Ministry of Home Affairs, all the arms licence holders must get their licences entered in the NDAL system to get a UIN.

“In view of the rule 15 (2) of Arms Rules, the arms licence holders are requested to approach the office of Rachakonda police commissioner at Gachibowli before February 28, and produce their original licence, Aadhar card, passport size photograph, PAN card, address proof and other necessary documents for getting a UIN,” the commissioner said.