HYDERABAD: Investigating into the suspicious death of a man last month, police have now found that he was murdered by his wife and her lover as they found him to be a hinderance to their relationship. A suicide note that was recovered from his body on January 31 has found to be fake. On Thursday, 28-year-old accused Malathi Devi was arrested from near Secunderabad railway station. Her lover Neeraj Kumar is absconding.

On January 31, 36-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar Jay Mangaldas was found dead at his residence in Sanathnagar. He had come to the city about eight years ago, soon after marrying Malathi Devi. However, his wife and children were living with his parents in Bihar till October last year. Jay’s former employer Mukesh Kumar, in-charge of Swastik Industries, claims he received a call on January 31 informing him about the death. When Mukesh reached Jay’s home, he found ligature marks on Jay’s dead body and blood stains around his nose and mouth. Suspecting that his wife could have killed him, Mukesh lodged a complaint.

Based on interrogation, police are claiming that Malathi was in a relationship with one Neeraj Kumar, a student in her village in Bihar. The couple was even caught “in compromising position” by Jay’s mother following which her husband brought her to Hyderabad. Neeraj, police add, was infuriated when he found out that Malathi was moving out of town. He threatened to kill Jay.

“As they felt Jay was a hurdle to their relationship, they planned to kill him. Neeraj came to the city by flight on January 31 and went straight to Jay’s house. The duo then strangled Jay to death and left behind a fake suicide note. After killing him, Neeraj and Malathi had sex in the same house as we found used condoms at the spot,” added the police. Later, Neeraj allegedly fled back to Bihar while Malathi took her two children and left from the house. A team of policemen have gone to Bihar to arrest Neeraj Kumar.

