HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption crusader Anna Hazare, who has been out of action for four years now, will address a public meeting in Hyderabad on Feb 17 as part of mobilisation of support for his indefinite hunger strike starting March 23. He is travelling across the country in what is being termed as second movement against corruption.

Members of India Against Corruption, Hyderabad chapter, speaking at a press conference on Friday, said Anna’s movement now is not just for Jan Lokpal Act but also for seeking solutions to farmers’ distress and electoral reforms. “We have been seeking implementation of MS Swaminathan commission recommendations for betterment of farmers’ life. Though an announcement was made in recent budget, we demand the original recommendations of Dr Swaminathan be implemented in letter and spirit,” said E Rajinikanth of IAC-Hyderabad chapter.