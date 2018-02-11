HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old man, who assaulted traffic police after his car was detained during a drive against drunken driving at Jubilee Hills check post, was arrested by the police after criminal cases were booked against him. The arrested person, Ankith Singh, and his friend were travelling by a car on Friday night in drunken condition. As the car reached the Jubilee Hills check post, traffic police of Banjara Hills were conducting the drive. After he was found driving under influence, his car was detained. After conducting breath analyser test, police issued challan and seized the vehicle.

“Ankith got down car and started abusing the traffic policemen. During the arguments, scuffling took place between police and Ankith. In the incident, Ankit assaulted policemen,’’ Inspector said.The traffic constable G Jitender lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was assaulted by Ankith in drunken condition and deterred his duties. Based on complaint, police registered criminal cases under relevant sections. However, a video went viral regarding the scuffle of traffic police and Ankith in which, both traffic policemen also could be seen retaliating by kicking Ankith.