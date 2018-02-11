HYDERABAD: Gold ornaments worth `6 lakh were stolen from a woman who was travelling in an RTC bus from LB Nagar to Aramghar on Saturday. The woman lodged a complaint with the Rajendranagar police and a case has been registered. According to Rajendrangar inspector G Suresh, the woman identified as Narmada of LB Nagar boarded a city bus from LB Nagar to Aramghar on Saturday noon. She got down and was waiting at the Aramghar X roads for a bus to go to Vanaparthy.

“When she was waiting, she checked her vanity bag and realised that a small bag containing gold ornaments weighing 20 tolas was missing. She then lodged a complaint. It is suspected that the theft could have taken place during her travel towards Aramghar from LB Nagar. A case has been registered & investigation is on,” said inspector Suresh.