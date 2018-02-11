HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao laid foundation stone for 2 bed room housing scheme at Old Maredpally and another one at Gandhinagar, Sriram Nagar under Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency on Saturday.Addressing the gathering, Minister said that a target was set to complete the construction of one lakh 2BHK houses in the GHMC limits at the earliest and to hand over the same to beneficiaries on top priority.

Minister said, of the proposed one lakh houses 87,000 houses are under constructions in different parts of the city in GHMC limits. The State government is striving hard to take up the double bed room housing scheme for the benefit of the poor and needy without seeking any contribution from the beneficiaries, government is spending `8.70 lakh on each house and the market value of the house would range from `30 to `40 lakh, Minister added. Minister appealed to the people to cooperate with the government in constructing the houses, responding to some of the issues in Bhojagutta area, he assured that the issues will be addressed soon.

As many as 800 new city bus stops will come up in Hyderabad. The construction of these new bus stops will be completed by March. Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao held a review on the new bus stops on Saturday.

The GHMC officials

informed the Minister that they were finalising the tender process for the 800 bus stops, which were divided into three categories as per the facilities to be provided there.