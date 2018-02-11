HYDERABAD: As many as `8.19 crore would be released by NTPC Limited to GHMC under Corporate Social Responsibility for Charminar which is identified as one of the Swachh Iconic Places (SIP) under Swachh Bharat (Clean India) by the Ministry of Water and Sanitation for development and beautification of the area.The `8.19 crore would be used for battery operated vehicles (`2.51 crore), Swachh Auto Tippers for carting garbage (`42.50 lakh), steel garbage bins around SIP (`9 lakh), decorative and halogen lighting to four arches around the iconic place (`1 crore), drinking water ATM’s kiosks (`16 lakh), construction of public toilets, public utilities (`2 crore) and mechanical sweeping and litter picking machines, one each for two roads (`2 crore).

Charminar is listed under second phase of SIP which is going to be implemented soon to restore and conserve the grandeur and glory of Charminar with its surroundings. The SIP was formulated under the name of Restructuring the Historic core of Charminar area to save this area from traffic congestion, sound and air pollution.

The project was envisaged to improve physical environment and tourism infrastructure facilities in the area. Charminar as a centre of historic core needs to be restructured to retain the significance of the place. Under sanitation, there will be toilets and provision of swachh auto tippers, sweeping machines, LED Lighting, beautifying roads, solar powered street lighting etc.