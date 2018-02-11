HYDERABAD: Riyasat Nagar ward in Hyderabad’s Old City grapples with bad roads. Moreover, the residents of Riyasat Nagar basti face inconvenience in commuting, with the GHMC water line overflowing almost every alternate day when the residents queue the water point near Peeli Masjid to fill up drinking water.“The residents get water supply here every alternate day during morning hour. However, as the GHMC water pipeline has not been repaired, it overflows each time it receives water supply during morning hours. The overflowing water stays for at least a few hours and irks us residents,” the owner of a shop in the basti Md Shijandu said.

The residents also shared that the roads in the basti which are already in a poor state remain damp till late hours even after water is cleared out and hence the roads turn slippery. “The problem of overflowing water could be easily avoided if the corporator gets the pipeline repaired. It’s an unnecessary hassle for children who have to cross the inundated area to go to school. Many of us get late for work as they have to cross the inundated area. GHMC should look into the issue at the earliest.” The ward also lacks speedbreakers, whereas one or two of them found in the basti are broken.

Several roads in the ward are under construction

When GHMC ward corporator Saleem Baig was contacted for his response, he said, “The waterline needs repair and the works will be winded up within a week. The funds for the few roads to be repaired in the ward have been sanctioned and the works will be completed by the end of February.

The residents also complained that though the water and power supply facility in the area is up to mark, one thing that bothers them is the dusty roads. The GHMC workers should sweep the roads more frequently in order to maintain sanitation in the area, they insisted.