HYDERABAD: Two youngsters including the younger brother of an AIMIM legislator were arrested for their alleged involvement in a land grabbing case. The accused allegedly forged land documents and tried to sell the land to others.According to Mailardevpally police, the accused Azgar Hussain, brother of Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain along with one Syed Meraj, had prepared fake documents of a land owned by one Mohammed Aslam of Mehdipatnam and sold it to Aslam Ibrahim for `90 lakh.

The land owned by Aslam, was located at Pallecheruvu village in Mailardevpally. Aslam, after returning to India from abroad found that his land was registered on another person’s name without his knowledge. On enquiry, he found that Azgar created fake documents in his name and sold the land. Ibrahim who learnt about the fraud, lodged a complaint, following which the accused have been arrested, said Mailardevpally police adding that the accused have been remanded to judicial custody on Friday.