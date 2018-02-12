HYDERABAD: Ten days after a pregnant woman was murdered, chopped into pieces and stuffed in gunny bags at Botanical garden of Gachibowli limits, the investigators have obtained leads about the suspects in connection with the offence. The inspector M Gangadhar said that have almost detected the case and will disclose the details soon. During the investigation, we collected footage of CCTVs from different places near the place of offence where body was found, the inspector said.

“We are still analysing in identifying the accused based on the bike registration number,’’ the inspector said. On January 31, the locals found a gunny bags with a woman’s body chopped and stuffed into it at Botanical garden. Police found that the woman was pregnant and murdered by known person.