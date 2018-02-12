HYDERABAD: One of Old City’s popular landmark, Murgi Chowk Clock Tower near Charminar is so weak that it can crumble anytime endangering lives of thousands of people. Nearly 70 to 80 per cent of the structure has been devitalised and is not fit for the citizens to reside as the building may not stand for long, says a preliminary study report submitted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University to the GHMC recently.

The GHMC has proposed to renovate the heritage building to revive its lost glory as part of the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP). Before starting any renovation, the Corporation wanted to study the stability of the structure and entrusted JNTU-H with the task. The University conducted a detailed study and has come to the conclusion that the old building is too weak. It has suggested the building be razed down as majority of the structure had already weakened a few decades ago. The report pointed out that the structure can endanger lives of people.

“Though renovation efforts can be taken up, it can only be a temporary measure and not a permanent one,” say GHMC officials. They discussed the report with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and told them about the condition of the old building and proposed to demolish and construct a similar replica at the same place.The INTACH, however, has rejected the demolition proposal. Instead, it wants the Corporation to renovate the heritage building to revive its heritage glory.

Upset over the long delay, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been regularly insisting the GHMC to take a decision at the earliest —will the structure be renovated or will a modern multi-storey look alike market come up in that place? With the situation turning worse, the GHMC has planned to relocate the poultry market and use the Murgi Chowk —spread over an acre in area —to house handicrafts and jewellery bazaar outlets. The Corporation has sanctioned Rs 3.5 crore to restore Murgi Chowk that had close to 262 shops.

Previously, GHMC had sanctioned Rs 6.7 crore to take up restoration works of historical monuments in Hyderabad. As a part of this, the body allotted Rs 3.5 crore for the conservation of Murgi Chowk and RS 1.5 crore for restoration of clock tower near Charminar.However, the proposals have been put on hold. Mahboob or Murgi Chowk Clock Tower is a five-storied architectural clock tower that was built in 1892 by Asman Jah, Prime Minister of Hyderabad.