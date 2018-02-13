HYDERABAD: Alliance Française Hyderabad has brought in Flash France, Out of Frame – A story of Paris and Photography, a photography exhibition, as a part of Bonjour India, and a part of the Krishnakriti Festival 2018, celebrating photography in various forms of its evolution. The show which started on February 12 is on till February 28. This second edition of the “Fête de la photo” will have as theme “awakening”.

Along with the festival which will take place in Delhi. The Alliances françaises network will be associated with Flash France through their own selection of patrimonial photographs from the digitalized public database of the Niépce Museum.