HYDERABAD: In an attempt to achieve a Guinness world record through the swach sarvekshan, around 15,000 students here on Monday began a cleanliness drive.

The students along with Telangana Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, GHMC commissioner Janardhan Reddy and Information and Technology Minister KT Rama Rao cleaned Hyderabad roads for three minutes.

Rao in the drive called for the Hyderabad metropolis to top in terms of cleanliness. Hyderabad was in 2017 among the cleanest metro cities in India.

“Prior to the start of the Independence of India, the Clean Hyderabad programme was reminiscent of Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao. The city is divided into 400 units under pure Hyderabad and emphasised continuous efforts to keep the city clean in collaboration with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC),” he said.

The IT minister said Hyderabad had the population of a crore people and that 22,000 cleaners were not enough to clean the city. The minister called on the students to help in making the city clean.

The students, as well as Rao, made a purity pledge, saying: "I will separate the wet, dry garbage in the house. I will make manure with wet garbage. I will not urine in the open space. We will bring consciousness without letting others go. Plastic bags should not be used. Plastic bags are used for packing curries and goods instead we should make use of jute or cloth bags. The pan does not eat and spit in open places. Smoking cigarette in a public place is the prohibited. I will put home construction waste in government places. Shoot the trash. I will not pollute the environment that Hyderabad's metropolis keeps clean."