HYDERABAD: Unraveling the mystery behind the two gunny bags, with chopped body parts of an unidentified 8-months pregnant woman, left abandoned near Botanical garden in Hyderabad on January 29, Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandiliya announced arrest of three accused Mamtha Jha(37), her husband Anil Jha(75), her son Amarkanth Jha(21). Another accused Vikas Kashyap(35) is still absconding.

Shockingly, what led to the murder, according to police, is a tale of two extramarital affairs Vikas Kashyap was allegedly maintaining with the two women — accused Mamtha Jha and deceased woman, identified as 32-year-old Bingee alias Pinkee who is a native of Mohana Malti village of Banka district in Bihar.

Vikas Kashyap, police commissioner said, was in an extramarital affair with Bingee when both were living in Mohana Malti village in Banka district along with Bingee's 8-year-old son. Bingee, according to police, was married to one Dinesh for 13 years. They lived with their two sons and a daughter. In January 2017, she moved back to her village Mohana Malti along with her second son as she developed intimacy with Vikas Kashyap.

Mamtha Jha, who lived in the same village, in the meantime, developed intimacy with Vikas in the village. Promising better prospects, in July 2017, she sent Vikas to Hyderabad as her son Amarkanth Jha had been living in this city. While Vikas moved to Hyderabad leaving Bingee behind, Mamtha and her husband Anil Jha too moved to Hyderabad in sometime.

Bingee along with her son Jatin had come to Hyderabad around 45 days prior to her murder and started living with the Jhas in Siddique Nagar, police commissioner said. After Bingee's arrival, Mamtha felt Bingee as an obstacle in her affair with Vikas Kashyap and together the duo decided to eliminate her. They hatched a plan along with Anil Jha and Amarkanth Jha and waited for the right opportunity. "On the night of January 27, as planned, Vikas and Mamtha picked up an argument with Bingee, held her neck and pushed her across the wall. The eight months pregnant woman immediately collapsed. All the accused kicked her and landed fist blows indiscriminately including on her private parts. This resulted in her instant death," said the commissioner.

The accused kept the body in their house for one day. "With an intention to conceal the matter, Amarkanth brought an electrical cutting machine and gunny bags. On the night of January 28, they cut the body into pieces at their bathroom, packed them in gunny bags, and in the wee hours of January 29 Mamtha and Amarkanth abandoned the bags near Botanical garden, Kondapur.

Unable to even establish the identity of the deceased woman initially, police relied heavily on CCTv images from in and around the Botanical garden. Having noticed a two-wheeler with pillion carrying bags, police intensified verification of CCTV footages based on colour of the motorists' clothing.

Identifying the bike's number plate in one image, police looked for e-challans issued against the number and zeroed in. The owner of the vehicle, one Sidhartha Bardhan, a floor manager in a Bar, told police about having given the bike away to one of his workers, Amarkanth Jha. Further probe took the police to the doorsteps of Jha, who had left the city on February 3. Police found out rest of the story questioning Mamtha and Anil Jha. The duo were arrested on February 12 whereas Amarkanth was nabbed from Bihar on the same day.