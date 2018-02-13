HYDERABAD: Artist Indraneel Ganguli will showcase his ensemble art sketches titled “Cavalcade of sketches and stories” at Galerie De Novotel at Novotel Hyderabad Airport on February 16. A careering cavalcade of sketches and stories as one man attempts to wrestle every sliver of skill out of himself. The style of Indraneel is minimalistic and he only uses charcoal, inks and pens to sketch the art. His specialty in choosing the subject is selected from Famous personalities that have inspired him during his life and career. A mix of drama with bizarre characters and touching tales with his sketches.