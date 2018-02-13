HYDERABAD: Municipal administration and urban development minister K T Rama Rao has announced a series of steps to recharge the depleting ground water levels in Greater Hyderabad.These include repairing all existing water harvesting pits and making them functional; construction of new rainwater harvesting pits in all government offices, commercial establishments like banks, function halls, hospitals, hotels, industrial and information technology parks.

Reviewing the Jalam-Jeevam initiative at the office of the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board here on Monday, the minister instructed the board’s officials to set up a novel Rain Water Harvesting Park in Hyderabad. It will have different rain water harvesting structures on display. It will also have an auditorium to showcase RWH structures and screen educational films.