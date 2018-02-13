HYDERABAD: Two persons were nabbed by the sleuths of Special Operations Team of Rachakonda for transporting 100 kgs of cannabis from Chitoor village to Hyderabad.

The accused were trying to transport it in an Etios Car from Chitoor village, Badrachalam of Khammam district to sell them to agents in Hyderabad when they were arrested.

The police apprehended the accused at Master Chief Hotel, Uppal.

One car, two mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.