HYDERABAD: VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Hyderabad, wrapped up its annual college fest Sintillashunz 2018 in style. Day one featured a performance by the LiveWire Crew, VNR VJIET’s dance club and both events upped the energy vibes and decibel levels in the campus.

Livewire performed in the presence of Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan who has come to the fest as part of promotions for his upcoming movie Manasuku Nachindi. Day two was a traditional day in the morning where the students turned up in traditional attire and did walked the ramp .

This was followed by a performance by the Crescendo, the music club of VNR VJIET. The crew from the movie Tholi Prema team also joined the festival for their movie promotion and witness the fest. The night totally belonged to ace music composer Thaman who performed along with singers Manisha Eerabathini and few others.

Actor Varun Tej and director Venky Atluri were the guests of the day. Day three comprised a performance by Dramatrix, the drama club of VNR VJIET followed by a DJ lineup including Teri Miko, Marnik and Sartek. Ramkeerthan Konda, a student of the college, said that the energetic audience - students of the campus - gave the event that energy.