HYDERABAD: Members of the Bajrang Dal today staged demonstrations here against the Valentine's Day celebration and asked hotels not to hold any special programmes to mark the occasion.

Activists of the right-wing outfit visited a few pubs, malls and restaurants in different parts of the city and asked their managements not to conduct any special programmes on the Valentine's Day, a festival which they claimed, was "against the Indian culture".

"Bajrang Dal members organised dharnas at Abids junction and L B Nagar junction to protest against Valentine's Day celebration.

"We also burnt effigies of (Saint) Valentine during the protests," said Kailash S, a representative of the right-wing organisation.

Abids Road Police Station Inspector A Gangaram said the protest in his area lasted for around five minutes and no one was taken into custody.

"They burnt the effigy of Saint Valentine and then went away," Gangaram said.

The protesters also raised slogans against the Valentine's Day.

"Like every year, we held protests this year also.

We are not against love but this kind of celebrations is against our culture.

"We also visited several colleges over the past few days and advised students against celebrating the Valentine's Day," said a Bajrang Dal member.