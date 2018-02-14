HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old Intermediate student allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling at her residence on Monday night after the college management had allegedly counselled her over a love affair. The deceased was identified as Vaishanvi, a first-year CEC student of Sri Vardhan Junior College and resident of Moosapet. Her parents and other family members staged a protest on Tuesday against the college management’s attitude. A police contingent, that was deployed near the college to ward off any trouble, dispersed the protesters and restored order.

Police sub-inspector Y Narayana Singh said that Vaishnavi and Priyanka were close friends and classmates. Priyanka is in relationship with a boyfriend and he used to call Vaishnavi’s mobile phone in order to talk with Priyanka. “The matter was noticed by Priyanka’s parents and they brought it to the college management’s notice. The principal called Vaishnavi and Priyanka and her boyfriend, conducted counselling and asked them not to indulge such activities. Feeling humiliated, Vaishnavi took the extreme step of committing suicide,’’ the SI said.

Police registered a case of suspicious death.