HYDERABAD: At first glance, this Class I student looks lean, short and not in any way different from peers of his age. But looks, as they say, can be deceptive. For, this kid has crossed levels of White, Yellow, Orange, Red, Green Violet, Blue belts in Karate and is currently holding a Brown belt 3rd grade in the art. And he has recently won gold in Kata, silver in Kumite and bronze in Team Kata in Children category of 35th JKAI All India Karate Championship held at Raipur, Chhattisgarh from January 20 to 23.

Practicing Karate on a daily basis for the past couple of years, Shaik Azam, a resident of BS Maktha near Begumpet, gets up early in the morning and heads to LB Stadium, where coach K Ramesh Goud trains him. “He is a dedicated kid and practices diligently every day,” says Ramesh.

Kata is a series of movements representing defensive and offensive postures, whereas Kumite involves participants using their hands for combat. How did he get into martial arts? Says his father Shaik Ahmed, “I had an interest in Karate during my childhood. And it is my desire to see my son excel in the art and win laurels.” Speaking about coach Ramesh Goud, Shaik Ahmed adds, “He trains kids with enthusiasm and commitment.

I’m fortunate to have my son get trained under him.” Two grades away from a Black belt, Shaik Azam demonstrates some of the moves with elan. “I don’t get into fights with my classmates needlessly. But if they hit me, they can expect a fitting response,” smiles Shaik Azam. And we take him at his word on that.

