HYDERABAD: Two years after the University of Hyderabad had proposed to convert Golden Threshold, the house where the poetess and freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu was born, into a heritage cultural hub, vice-chancellor Appa Rao Podile has revealed that the proposal has been submitted to the Universities Grants Commission (UGC) and its approval is awaited.

The vice-chancellor was addressing a gathering at the historic structure at Abids in the city on Tuesday on the occasion of the late poet’s birth anniversary which is also observed as National Women’s Day. The house was later bequeathed to the Hyderabad Central University by Naidu’s family and was the place from where the university had started its functioning. Stating that the UoH had a lot to cherish about Sarojini Naidu, developing the Golden Threshold as a cultural space would be a fitting way to honour the great personality.

“The historic building will be developed as a cultural centre in a phased manner. We have already sent the proposal for its preservation and development as a cultural centre and museum,” Appa Rao said and added that work might begin in the next few months.Rally: A group of 15 girls from the Red Brigade, dedicated to fight against sexual violence against women, set out on a campaign from Golden Threshold, Naidu’s birthplace, to Governor’s House in Lucknow where she breathed her last.