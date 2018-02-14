Image for representational purposes. In this photo, Posters put up by Bajrang Dal ahead of Valentines Day are seen in Ahmedabad. (Photo | ANI)

HYDERABAD: As is the case every year, the Bajrang Dal has once again approached the pubs and restaurants in Hyderabad, asking them to boycott Valentine's Day celebrations on February 14.

They even visited colleges in the city asking them not to take part in the celebration, which is apparently destroying the Indian tradition and culture.

Subhash Chander, Bajrangdal, State Co-Convener, told ANI, “Our country is rich in culture and due to Valentine’s Day, our youth are getting spoiled. We visited various pubs and colleges and asked them to not to be a part of this day."

Another member Mahesh Kumar said that they will counsel the students if they are caught celebrating the day.