HYDERABAD: A few years ago, young lovers in the city risked being forcibly hitched to each other if caught together on Valentine’s day by members of the Bajrang Dal. This year, deployment of police at all major parks in the city may have successfully thwarted such efforts of the members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s youth wing. On Wednesday, Lumbini park, Sanjeeviah park, Indira park, and NTR gardens — popular lovers’ hangouts — witnessed heavy presence of police for a better part of the day.

Some couples took to smaller parks such as Kanjarla Lakshmi Yadav Park, Jalgam Vengalrao Park to escape the wrath of the anti-V-day brigade. The result was a largely peaceful day for those denizens celebrating Valentines’ day in the city.