HYDERABAD: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit to India.

Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir received him at Begumpet Airport in the city. Telangana Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan, Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and other officials also welcomed him and other members of Iranian delegation.

The visiting dignitary later left for Taj Krishna, a five-star hotel in Banjara Hills, where he will stay over next two days.

Rouhani will will address a meeting of 'ulema' or religious scholars of various sects, academicians and other eminent people Thursday evening.

On Friday, he will offer prayers at the historic Makkah Masjid and later address the congregation.

Rouhani will be the first head of a state to address a congregation at the 17th century mosque, one of the biggest in India.

He is also scheduled to visit Salarjung Museum, famous for the world's largest one man collection of artefacts.

Rouhani is also likely to visit Qutub Shahi Tombs, the mausoleums of Qutub Shahi rulers, who had Iranian lineage.

After two-day stay here, he will leave for New Delhi, where he will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.