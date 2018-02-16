HYDERABAD: In the sensational murder case of a woman who was found chopped and packed in gunny bags abandoned near Botanical garden, Gachibowli police arrested Vikas Kashyap (32) of Uttarakhand and Amarkanth Jha (24) of Bihar on Thursday. Earlier, police had found that Bingi alias Pinki, a pregnant woman, was brutally killed by the duo along with Mamtha Jha and Anil Jha who were arrested earlier.

Vikas and Amarkanth were arrested on Thursday and remanded, said Madhapur DCP Viswa Prasad. He said that the Madhapur special operations team, and Gachibowli and RC Puram police, collected clues about Amarkanth Jha and caught him at his native Mohanamalti village of Banka district in Bihar.

“A special team reached the village and caught him on February 12 at his house. He has been brought to the city on transit warrant. Further, Vikas, who was hiding in the city has been tracked and caught on Wednesday,” said the DCP. The DCP said Amarkanth, Vikas, Mamatha and Anil had conspired to kill Pinki about eight days prior to her murder (January 28. Amarkanth managed to get a bike and bought a cutting machine and polythene bags which he used to dump and dispose the body parts of Pinki.