HYDERABAD: T-Hub has joined hands with HSBC to spot and support emerging startups working in the fintech space. According to the partnership titled ‘Accelerator 2030’, T-Hub and HSBC will select fintech startups and mentor, incubate and support them to come up with successful fintech applications and solutions.“The aim of this partnership is to leverage global innovation ecosystem and use innovative products and solutions developed by fintech startups in banking operations,” said Paul Raddon, Head of Operations, Global Service Centres, HSBC, speaking after announcing the partnership in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“We will call for applications from startups for the Accelerator programme in a month and select about eight to ten fintech startups with innovative solutions to be incubated and supported under the initiative,” said Jay Krishnan, CEO, T-Hub.