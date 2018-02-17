HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Rural Development sanctioned `547 crore for laying of 20 roads under the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA).

The funds were sanctioned on Friday. P Manoj Kumar, director, Rural Development Ministry, sent a letter to this effect to the Roads & Buildings principal secretary Sunil Sharma.

Recently, R&B Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao and other officials had requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Rural Development Minister Narendra Tomar in Delhi for funds for LWE areas.