Hyderabad: Rs 547 crore sanctioned for roads in LWE affected areas
By Express News Service | Published: 17th February 2018 04:43 AM |
Last Updated: 17th February 2018 04:43 AM
HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Rural Development sanctioned `547 crore for laying of 20 roads under the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA).
The funds were sanctioned on Friday. P Manoj Kumar, director, Rural Development Ministry, sent a letter to this effect to the Roads & Buildings principal secretary Sunil Sharma.
Recently, R&B Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao and other officials had requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Rural Development Minister Narendra Tomar in Delhi for funds for LWE areas.