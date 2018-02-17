HYDERABAD: To save Osmansagar (Gandipet) from further shrinking due to sprouting of illegal encroachments, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has drawn plans to fence the entire periphery of the reservoir having a length of 36 km, developing the place as a tourist spot by providing recreational facilities for the people thronging to the lake.

The fencing would cost around Rs20 crore, also along the 100 metres buffer zone, HMDA proposes lay cycle track and walkers track as per the directions of the MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao who is keen to revive the surrounding place as picnic spot and see that tourists and citizens flock to the place.

HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner, T Chiranjeevulu after inspecting the lake on Friday with senior officials said that plans relating to beautification works and recreational facilities would be prepared by hiring a private consultant shortly.

Initial plan is to fence the periphery of the lake at a cost of around Rs 20 crore. Presently for citizens, city do not have adequate places to relax, Gandipet is a tourist-cum-picnic spot, but do not have recreational facilities. HMDA wants to create recreational facilities so that more people and tourists come to the place and enjoy the serene atmosphere during weekends and holidays.

Cycle Track and Walkers path would be laid so that people coming to the spot can have a bicycle ride and walk as a source of enjoyment. Over the years, Gandipet lake has lost its sheen and glory as there are no adequate recreational facilities, previously families used to plan day long picnics on Sundays but such gathering are hardly seen these days.

To attract tourists and local people in large number in future, HMDA is keen to develop the lake by taking up beautification works and recreational facilities.