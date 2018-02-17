HYDERABAD: A day after the Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids on the city outlets of Mumbai-based Gitanjali group of companies in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud, CBI officials on Friday conducted searches on the group companies here as part of the nationwide crackdown following registration of a fresh FIR against prime accused Nirav Modi’s uncle Mehul Choksi and his Gitanjali group of companies.

On Thursday ED officials conducted searches at Hyderabad Gems SEZ Limited located at Raviryal in Maheswaram division of Ranga Reddy district, it is learnt.

Officials conducted searches on the companies and their other premises in 20 locations including in Hyderabad. “The agency carried out these searches on Gitanjali companies of Mehul Choksi and other directors’ offices and residences in Mumbai and Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Coimbatore and Hyderabad,’’ CBI officials said.

The ED on Friday registered another case against Nirav Modi and directed his company officials not to let any sale or purchase happen in his showrooms in New York, London, Macau and Beijing. The ED conducted searches in 35 new locations across 11 states. Diamond and gold worth `549 crore seized on Friday, making the total seizure in the case jump to `5,649 crore. For its part, the I-T department has attached 105 bank accounts of Nirav and family.