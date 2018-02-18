HYDERABAD: Traffic in Hyderabad, near Somajiguda in particular, remained choc-a-bloc on Saturday on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s 64th birthday. Celebrations were held in different parts of the city and public also thronged CM’s official residence Pragathi Bhavan in Somajiguda. From early morning, people started pouring in and despite elaborate arrangements for parking VIP vehicles, vehicular movement on the stretch connecting Secunderabad-Somajiguda-Banjara Hills remained slow.

Traffic almost came to a standstill from afternoon 12 and remained choked for latter part of the day The Hyderabad traffic police — through social media and by manning various key locations — managed to keep the traffic flowing. “It was quite an unusual traffic on the Begumpet stretch. And the traffic jam had cascading effect,” said P Nagaraju, a motorist, near Greenlands.

KCR meets ailing Vignesh

Hyderabad: The desire of a 11-year-old Vignesh, who has been suffering from an ailment, to meet CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was fulfilled on Saturday. KCR invited the boy to Pragathi Bhavan and interacted with him on his birthday. The boy, who along with his parents met KCR, expressed joy. Rao enquired about the health of the boy and assured that the State government will bear all the medical expenses of Vignesh. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi greeted the CM on his birthday on Saturday. They wished him good health and a long life.