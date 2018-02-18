HYDERABAD: An auto driver, who threatened to kill the family members of a minor girl if they failed to get her married to him, has been arrested following the victim’s complaint to the Rachakonda SHE team. Over the last two weeks, the SHE teams also apprehended 29 others, including two minors, for teasing and harassing women.

Police said that the complainant (17) is an intermediate first-year student at Vanasthalipuram. When she used to go to college, an auto driver identified as Kindinti Mallesh (20), used to follow and tease her. On February 8, at around 7.30 pm, Mallesh went to the girl’s house inebriated. He created nuisance and also threatened to kill the girl’s parents and other family members if they get the girl married to another person.

In another instance at Nacharam, an 18-year-old graduation student shared with her college mate that one M Venkatesh (23), had been harassing her by sending messages. The accused was arrested. At Meerpet, a minor girl (17) was being troubled by her 28-year-old relative. She approached SHE teams and the accused was arrested. Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said another 27 cases were booked in the last 15 days.