HYDERABAD: A video clip of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) slapping a woman offender during a media meet went viral on social networking sites on Saturday. Hours after the incident took place, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao issued orders in attaching the Begumpet ACP to City Armed Reserve(CAR) headquarters and directed the North Zone Addl DCP to inquire into the incident and submit a report.

The Bollaram police arrested three woman Manga, Rani and Swati for committing thefts in jewellery shops by diverting attention of shop owners. A few days ago, unknown women entered into a jewellery shop posing as customers in Bollaram and committed theft of gold ornaments by diverting attention.

The Begumpet ACP S Ranga Rao have produced the accused before the media while explaining details of the case on Saturday. One of the women accused Manga started argument with the police stating that she was not involved in the offence but the police deliberately arrested her without any evidences. Irate ACP Ranga Rao slapped the woman accused and it was recorded. The video went viral by social networking sites.

Talking over the incident, the ACP Ranga Rao said that he did not slap the woman accused. As she was started an argument, he pushed her. But, the video went viral. After the video was brought to the notice of Hyderabad Police Commissioner, orders were issued in attaching the ACP to CAR and directed the Addl DCP North Zone to conduct an inquiry and asked to submit a report.