HYDERABAD: A four-year-old girl was rescued by her parents when she was about to be raped by a neighbour at his room. The accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested and produced in the court on Saturday. The girl is a resident of Balaji Nagar in Jawaharnagar, living along with her family. At around 10 am on Saturday, the girl went out of the house to purchase shampoo from a nearby grocery store. While the girl was returning, one Krishna Yadav (20) stopped her and took her to his room and attempted to rape her, when her father rushed and rescued her.

“When the girl was returning home, Krishna Yadav took her into his room which is nearby. The neighbours who saw Yadav taking the girl to his room, alerted the girl’s father, who immediately rushed to the former’s house to only see Yadav attempting to rape his daughter. The girl’s father rescued her and caught Yadav, along with the help of locals and handed over to police,” said Jawaharnagar inspector VV Chalapathi.