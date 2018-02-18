HYDERABAD: A girl student along with her boyfriend and his friend has been arrested by the Kukatpally police, for attempting to kill a tea vendor. The girl who was not interested in maintaining a relationship with the tea vendor had hatched a plan to kill and get rid of him. According to the Kukatpally police, Sunkari Sai Priya (19) of BK Guda in SR Nagar was pursuing BCom first year at a college in Kukatpally.

Sai Priya, who was active on social media, got in touch with one Meka Venkateshwarlu (24) of Matlum village in Krishna district of AP and the duo became friends. Venkateshwarlu was pursuing graduation at his native. Meanwhile, she also got in touch with one Raju as Thavitaiah, a tea vendor from SR Nagar. Sai Priya also started talking to Raju on phone, and on learning that he is a tea vendor, she started avoiding him. But, Raju did not understand that and continued calling her and asked her several times to marry him. Unable to bear this, Sai Priya decided to get rid of Raju.