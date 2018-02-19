HYDERABAD: The cash strapped Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will raise property tax from those building owners who have applied for regularisation of their building premises under Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS).

GHMC is expecting around Rs 100 crore from as many as 1.21 lakh unauthorised structures who applied for regularisation under BRS scheme. GHMC officials are verifying the BRS applications to enhance the property tax so that property bills can be generated.

Of the 1.121 lakh BRS applications, corporation has so far identified 69,827 of them 26,369 new properties were identified, for these unauthorised properties, property tax is being generated for the current financial year which is around Rs 34 crore.

In East zone, 5,296 properties (Rs 4.92 crore), South zone 4,639 properties (Rs 1.98 crore), Central zone 4,155 properties (Rs 16.80 crore), West zone 7,433 properties (Rs 7.05 lakh) and North zone 4,846 properties (Rs 2.60 crore) have been identified.

To levy of property tax with penalty on unauthorised construction, Commissioner is competent to levy property tax on a building which is constructed or re-constructed; and on construction which is raised unauthorisedly with penalty till such unauthorised construction is demolished or regularised.

German technology to be tried on laying roads

GHMC plans to lay roads by using a Germany-based technology called Full-Depth Recycling (FDR).The technology was demonstrated by Vishwa Samudra Engineering Private Limited. Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy permitted the agency to take up work from Indira Gandhi Statue to Telugu Talli statue. In case the results are good, action will be taken to identify stretches where technology can be used.