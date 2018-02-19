HYDERABAD: A 14-month-old girl child hailing from AP died due to alleged negligence of doctor at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. Ghatkesar police registered a case against the doctor for causing the death of the baby on Sunday. According to police, Pusala Prem Kumar (20), a student from Annojiguda, lodged a complaint with that his sister M Likitha along with her daughter Veekshitha (14 months) went to his home a month ago from Karapa of Andhra Pradesh. Veekshitha vomited blood and had high fever on February 16, and was admitted to Amrutha Hospital in Ghatkesar.

Dr B Venkatesh examined the girl and gave four injections saying that it was extra dose and assured speedy recovery of the baby. He also advised getting the baby treated for four days more. When they took the girl to the hospital on Saturday, the doctor again gave four injections and asked to visit the hospital in the evening, and gave four injections again to the child.

After going home, Veekshitha suffered breathlessness and she was taken to the hospital but was declared brought dead, complained Prem Kumar. Later, the police said, “The doctor forcibly pushed out the victim’s family from the hospital and escaped from the hospital. Based on Prem Kumar’s complaint, a case has been registered against Dr B Venkatesh.’’