HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old girl from Anantapur committed suicide inside her college hostel room in Pet Basheerabad on Sunday even while she was on a videocall with whom the police claim was her boyfriend.

B Haneesha Chowdary was a second year MBA student at Siva Sivani College of Management. According to police, she was in a relationship with her classmate Dakshit Patel, who stays near the college campus.

Haneesha and Dakshit were on video call on Facebook on Saturday night when she allegedly told Dakshit that she was not interested in living and hung herself from the ceiling.

Alarmed, Dakshit rushed to the college hostel. He along with other inmates broke the door and entered Haneesha’s room.

“She hung herself to death while Dakshit was watching. He reached the hostel room in 20 minutes but could not save her,” said SI B Venkatesham. “She could not handle the relationship that had strained.”

The girl’s parents were informed by Dakshit in the wee hours of Sunday. They collected her body after an autopsy was done at the Gandhi Hospital. Based on the girl’s father B Buggaiah Chowdary’s complaint, a case of suspicious death has been registered.